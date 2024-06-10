Evan Haynes is a 3-star 6-foot-3, 197-pound wide receiver of Fellowship Christian Academy in Roswell, GA, took an official visit to North Carolina this past weekend. He tells THI the visit went really well and that he spent a lot of time with wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.

But Carolina will still have to compete with Georgia Tech, where Haynes took an official visit last weekend, and Kansas, Harvard, and Colorado, which are also on Haynes’ slate this summer. He talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: