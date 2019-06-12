GA WR Impressed By UNC's Facilities, Galloway
Bobby Ezzard, a 2021 wide receiver from Suwanee, GA, was among a host of underclassmen on hand for North Carolina’s summer camp this past weekend.
Ezzard, (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is an up and coming prospect just transferred from Brookwood HS in Snellville, GA, North Gwinnett High School, which is where North Carolina wide receiver pledge Josh Downs plays.
“I transferred right before spring started,” he told THI. “Me and Josh are friends, therefore I moved there for better opportunity.”
The rising junior spoke highly of his UNC visit.
“I got the chance to work with (wide receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway, overall it was a well organized camp,” he said. “My favorite drill was one-versus-ones, then me and coach talked at the end.”
So far, as he enters his third year of high school, Ezzard has picked up offers from Kentucky, Maryland and Appalachian State, but more offers are likely coming.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Ezzard to further discuss the camp experience.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: How would you describe your skills as a wide receiver and what are some things you feel you learned camping that you want to get better at working with college coaches?
Ezzard: “I feel like I’m a talented receiver for my age. I want to get better on explosion out my breaks and off the ball.”
THI: Was this your first time at UNC, and if so what did you think of the facilities and Mack Brown and his staff?
Ezzard: “Yes it was my first time there. Very nice expensive facilities. Coach Brown is a good coach who I could see myself with in the future, all the coaches were really good.”
THI: Let’s say you eventually picked up an offer from UNC, what would it mean to you?
Ezzard: “Would definitely be a top 5 school for me in the future.”
THI: Do you have any other summer camp visits on the horizon?
Ezzard: “No, UNC was my last one.”