Bobby Ezzard, a 2021 wide receiver from Suwanee, GA, was among a host of underclassmen on hand for North Carolina’s summer camp this past weekend.

Ezzard, (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is an up and coming prospect just transferred from Brookwood HS in Snellville, GA, North Gwinnett High School, which is where North Carolina wide receiver pledge Josh Downs plays.

“I transferred right before spring started,” he told THI. “Me and Josh are friends, therefore I moved there for better opportunity.”

The rising junior spoke highly of his UNC visit.

“I got the chance to work with (wide receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway, overall it was a well organized camp,” he said. “My favorite drill was one-versus-ones, then me and coach talked at the end.”

So far, as he enters his third year of high school, Ezzard has picked up offers from Kentucky, Maryland and Appalachian State, but more offers are likely coming.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Ezzard to further discuss the camp experience.

Here is the rest of the interview:



