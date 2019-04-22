Finding grass is what running routes in North Carolina’s new offense is all about. So, the quest for wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway is to find enough players he trusts running those patterns and improvising when necessary, which is often in the Air Raid offense.

Voids, space, grass, the mission is to see those areas and get to those areas before defenders do. There are plenty of designed routes, too, which intertwined with the intangibles being taught now is what makes this offense click from a passing perspective.

Galloway recently met with the media to field questions about his group and the new offense. Here is that interview: