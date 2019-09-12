News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 01:27:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day Visit Changes How 3-Star OL Views UNC

A sensational visit and overall experience for UNC's win over Miami has elevated the Tar Heels to 2021 OL Colby Smith.
A sensational visit and overall experience for UNC's win over Miami has elevated the Tar Heels to 2021 OL Colby Smith. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Colby Smith, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman from Rockingham County High School of Wentworth, NC, was among a large group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s big ACC coastal win over ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}