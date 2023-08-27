CHAPEL HILL – A football season with plenty of potential and cautious optimism for North Carolina commences Saturday night on a big stage versus a quality opponent in a contest some believe may serve as a fork-in-the-road for the Tar Heels and their starting quarterback.

If UNC is to make a push toward national attention this season, it cannot do so without taking care of the Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. If Drake Maye is to find himself in the thick of the Heisman race well into November, doing so after losing the opener will be an enormous challenge.

It already is a steep uphill climb for Maye, given that he plays in a program not often on the national radar, and that hasn’t had anyone finish higher than 10th in the Heisman voting since 1976 when Mike Voight was eighth in receiving votes. Maye finished last season tenth in votes.

Maye’s talent and numbers speak for themselves, but to win the most prestigious award in American sports, his team must win games, and that comes before any personal stuff inside the Kenan Football Center. And truth be told, the vibe there is quite positive.

“Every coach in America is telling, on 130-plus teams, is standing there telling them, ‘you can win a championship,’ UNC Coach Mack Brown said earlier this month. “Really and truly, most of those can’t. So, they’re not telling them the truth. We can.