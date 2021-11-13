Garcia's Spark Crucial In Carolina Overtaking Brown

CHAPEL HILL – Building a championship team is a season-long process. On Friday night, North Carolina took another step in that journey by learning the importance of defensive intensity no matter the opponent.

Ivy League member Brown led the Tar Heels for 16 game minutes before Dawson Garcia sparked a Carolina surge in leading to a 94-87 victory at the Smith Center.

With 12 minutes remaining in the game, UNC trailed 68-62, and it appeared as if the Bears were doing just enough to keep the Tar Heels at bay. Brown got any shot it wanted up to that point, as Carolina’s faithful grew nervous. But, the value in facing adversity against an out-matched opponent, is it allows opportunities for players to step up. And Garcia did just that.

With his team trailing by six and UNC’s stress meter percolating, the sophomore went to work. He received the ball at the top of the key, ripped the ball from right to left, and drove decisively to the basket for the finish. In the next offensive possession, Garcia got the ball in the same spot.

He did a quick jab step, knowing the defense had to respect his driving ability. The move created enough space for him to knock down a mid-range jumper. A few moments later, Garcia received the ball in the same spot as the previous possessions; this time, he put fused his moves.