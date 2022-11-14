North Carolina is back in action Tuesday night when the No. 1 Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb at 8 PM at the Smith Center.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 opening their season with road losses at Colorado State by two points and Stephen F. Austin by 15 points. But this game isn’t about Gardner-Webb, it’s about UNC, and it’s about the Tar Heels needing to do some things to show progress in game three.

Carolina is 2-0, and it next hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon before heading to Portland to play in the Phil Knight Invitational, where the competition will get much tougher.

So, instead of doing 5 Keys for UNC to beat Gardner-Webb, here are 5 Things To Watch when the Heels face the Bulldogs: