Garrison Brooks' 10 Best Games As A Tar Heel
Garrison Brooks will be counted on next season to serve in a larger role than he has during his first two campaigns at North Carolina.The most experienced returning Tar Heel, the 6-foot-9 junior ex...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news