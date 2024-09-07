I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL - Entering the 2024 season, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton was heralded as one of the best running backs in the country, and rightfully so.

But, after the junior workhorse exited Saturday’s 38-20 win over Charlotte due to injury, the Kenan Stadium faithful were introduced to another talented member of the Tar Heel backfield.

Freshman Davion Gause, better known as ‘Bullet’ amongst the locker room, relieved Hampton, rushing for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. His rushing total surpassed Charlotte’s entire rushing attack of 49 yards.

Gause put an exclamation point on his performance in the third quarter, as his one yard scamper capped off UNC’s 11-play, 85-yard drive, and ballooned the lead to 38-13.

“He’s really cool, he’s mature, he’s tough. He is not emotional at all. We’ve seen that in the spring, we’ve seen it every day in practice,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “When you put him in a situation, he looks like an older player.”

Despite not recording an offensive snap in the season-opener at Minnesota, though he saw action on some special teams, Gause was tasked with commanding the backfield in the second half, when he became the first UNC true freshman to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground since his counterpart Hampton against Georgia State in 2022.

It was an unexpected assignment, but one Gause aced thanks to position coach Larry Porter.

“Coach Porter prepared all of the running backs at practice to handle the workload,” Gause said. “If one person goes down, the next man goes up. He got us ready for the big moments.”



