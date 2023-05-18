CHAPEL HILL – Corey Gaynor didn’t want to leave North Carolina and college football with any unfulfilled objectives laying on the table. He is a man on a mission, and by the good graces of the NCAA, was given another season to achieve his many goals, both personal and with respect to the Tar Heels. And he plans on making the most of every minute. “I love Chapel Hill a lot,” said Gaynor. “So much so that I’d come back. I love the guys here, and I’m big into finishing what I started, and I feel like we have a lot of unfinished business.”

Gaynor’s situation isn’t one where an athlete is holding on for one more season, his seventh in college, in a sport he just can’t yet walk away from. He had options. None of the NFL Draft sites suggest Gaynor will be an upper-round pick a year from now, and most don’t have him getting selected, but he’d certainly sign an undrafted free agent deal and be in someone’s camp. And that’s all a guy like Gaynor really needs. The personification of a grinder, he would work it from there. “There was a decision to make,” he said about returning to UNC. “And ultimately the best decision for my football career and the team was to come back and play another season.” As for the team, Gaynor, a center who has played some guard in college, believes the Tar Heels can have a special season. He has developed a close personal relationship with ballyhooed UNC quarterback Drake Maye, and takes the responsibility of protecting him very seriously. He also has a strong connection to the UNC program. It gave Gaynor and his football career a lifeline, and now he’s not only one of the best players on the team, but a vocal one when necessary, and a guy Heels on both sides of the ball are dialed into whatever he says. Coastal Carolina transfer and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin says Gaynor is a no-BS kind of guy. No frills, but he is absolutely heard.

UNC center Corey Gaynor (65) is back for his seventh college sesaon to complete unfinished business. (Kevin Roy/THI)