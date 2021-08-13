Gemmel, Collins Talk Their Units, Depth & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior linebacker and team leader Jeremiah Gemmel and junior outside linebacker Chris Collins met with the media following Friday’s practice to field questions about themselves, their groups, and the defense as a whole. Friday was UNC’s eighth practice of fall camp and the third since the Tar Heels could wear full pads and have full contact. Note that Carolina will hold its first scrimmage of camp Saturday morning. The media is not allowed to attend, so the only reports we expect to have will come afterward with some player interviews. Here are the full videos of Gemmel’s and Collins’ Q&A sessions along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Chris Collins

*Chris Collins played 239 snaps last year registering 13 tackles, including three sacks. He is in a loaded room that includes Tomon Fox, Tyrone Hopper, Desmond Evans, and Kaimon Rucker, so there is plenty of depth and talent in there, with Collins being a part of the rotation. So what parts of his game has he focused on improving now that fall camp is nearing the midpoint? “Definitely my emphasis has been pass rush,” Collins said. “Getting to the quarterback is the number one thing that Coach (Jovan) Dewitt and Coach (Jay) Bateman have been preaching to us. Working on different pass-rushing moves with Tomon, Hop, some of the older guys looking at finding different ways at getting to the quarterback.” *How does having a much better and fresher defensive line help Collins and the other guys at outside linebacker? “It helps with gap responsibilities tremendously,” Collins said. “Just from if somebody’s in the B gap and I’m in the C gap, I have trust know that Murph (Myles Murphy) or any of the big d-tackles are going to stay in their gaps and I’m going and they have trust I’m going to stay in my gap. Having that trust down the line helps with run defense.” *So how does Collins see himself fitting in with this hybrid group this season? “I myself fit in wherever coach needs me,” he said. “I’ve seen this offseason and in training camp they’ve used me everywhere, whether it be from the 4-I or SAM where I’m split out on number two. Wherever coach needs me, I feel like I can make plays. I feel like that’s one of my upsides of being an outside linebacker in this system, I’m very versatile.”

Jeremiah Gemmel