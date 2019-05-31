CHAPEL HILL – If a poll was taken following the conclusion of spring football practice querying which defensive player was the most positive surprise, perhaps nobody would have received more votes than Jeremiah Gemmel. A linebacker entering his sophomore season, Gemmel is low on experience but high on speed, passion, tenacity and an inner drive to know everything he can about what the Tar Heels are doing on defense. That’s why North Carolina fans need to acquaint themselves with Gemmel, because he’s slotted as the starter at the Mike linebacker spot and he’s not giving it up without a hellacious fight. “(He’s) a guy with instincts, he can really run (and) he’s been passionate,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He’s quiet. Trey’s (Morrison) the leader, he talks all the time, Jeremiah never speaks so we need to get him talk and start making those calls a bit louder in there. “But he needs two things: He needs to get stronger and he needs to have more experience. And that’s it. But, he’s really fast, with instincts, loves to play, he will hit you, so he should be a good linebacker in time.” According to many of Gemmel’s teammates, he’s already been pretty good. Of course, that’s just through spring and while the Tar Heels are learning a new defense, one that must have fast linebackers capable of going sideline-to-sideline. Gemmel does that well, but he’s adding the mental part of the game, too.

Gemmel (44) during the spring game. (Jenna Miller, THI)

As the primary barker on the field, he’s taken it upon himself to know literally every responsibility for every call on the field. It’s a monumental task, but it doesn’t come off as such an undertaking hearing Gemmel discuss it. “The biggest adjustment is probably just preparing, being way more prepared,” he said. “I want to know the defense from top to bottom. I want to know what the front has, I want to know what the safeties have. Last year, I was just focused on my job.” It’s important he knows what everyone’s supposed to do because among Gemmel’s responsibilities include making sure each of his teammates on the field is lined up correctly and know what’s coming. Brown said he wants Gemmel to communicate louder, perhaps more authoritatively, and it’s quite clear the Georgia native is working on just that. “I feel like we’re playing at our best when communicating, and when we’re not communicating we have lapses (and) miscues,” said Gemmel. “And if I can talk to the d-line and get them on the same page and turn around and talk to the safeties and corners and get everyone on the same page we’ll have a better chance to make the play.” Gemmel played just 10 snaps last season, so he’s still raw, at least from the sense of getting on the field in actual games. He’s confident, though, something that’s innate, but he also gets it by learning from one of UNC’s better linebackers in its history. Tommy Thigpen is coaching his old position group, and he’s having a daily impact on Gemmel.

Gemmel after practice in April. (THI)