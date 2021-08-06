Generosity Fueling Gifts From Former Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – As the North Carolina football program fortifies on the field and in its foundation, with strong recruiting and a culture all but assuring continued progress in the coming years under Mack Brown’s direction, another sign of UNC football unity has surfaced, as well. As Brown concluded his press conference following Thursday’s practice, which kicked off fall camp for the Tar Heels, he reeled off a list of former Carolina football players who have recently given various gifts to the program, naming position group rooms after themselves and much more. A true sign that North Carolina football is in a different place right now than it has been for some time is reflected through these generous gifts. The obvious unity in the program and lasting difference Carolina has had in so many lives simply enhances the 40-year decision Brown and his staff pitch to recruits. Names on the NFL wall are nice, but these rooms, courtesy of their gifts, are part of the process, too. “That’s really cool for ex-players to give back,” Brown said Thursday, after announcing that former UNC and NFL defensive back Da’Norris Searcy has given the program a financial gift to name the defensive backs room after he and his wife, Kiki. But that wasn’t all.

Da'Norris Searcy (21) and his wife, Kiki, gave UNC a gift to name the defensive backs room. (USA Today)

Former UNC and NFL wide receiver Hakeem Nicks also gave a gift to name the wide receivers room after himself. Searcy played eight seasons in the NFL, including three seasons with the Buffalo Bills and three with the Tennessee Titans, starting 58 of the 109 games in which he played. Searcy intercepted eight passes in the league after picking off five for the Tar Heels. His UNC career ended in 2010. Nicks played three seasons at Carolina from 2006-2008 and caught 181 passes for 2,840 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown. In the NFL, Nicks played seven seasons, six with the New York Giants. He caught 356 passes for 5,081 yards and 31 touchdowns. He ran for two scores, as well. Nicks was a two-time first-team All-ACC at Carolina and a Super Bowl champion with the Giants in 2012. But there’s more. Trey Edge and Brian and Courtney Chacos gave money for Mitch Mason’s office to be named after him. Mason has been UNC’s team chaplain since 2011 but in early 2020 was diagnosed with Idiopathic Small Fiber Neuropathy, a nerve disorder in which there is no cure. “Mitch has been fighting through a sickness, but he’s doing much better,” Brown said. “He was at the team dinner (Wednesday) night, he was at the team meeting this morning and started us off with a prayer blessing the team. So hopefully he’s doing better.” And more.

Former UNC linebacker Quincy Monk passed away in 2015 from cancer. (UNC Athletics)