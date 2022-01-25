The North Carolina coaching staff is busy visiting high schools all over the Southeast region building relationships with coaches and prospects. The month of January is a crucial time period for the staff to tender offers to prospects.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Paul Mubenga out of Buford (GA) High School was a beneficiary of getting an offer from North Carolina last Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UCF, and West Virginia.

THI spoke to Mubenga to get the latest on his thoughts on the Tar Heels: