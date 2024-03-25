Walker Bryson is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete of Rabun-Gap Nacoochee High School who is gaining traction for the Class of 2026 cycle.

Bryson primarily played defensive back and punt returner for the Eagles in 2023, where he was all over the field, utilizing speed and athleticism to intercept passes and score touchdowns on special teams.

But in 2024, he will experiment with positions all over the gridiron as a junior. Bryson could potentially see playing time at wide receiver and elsewhere at the premiere Peach State program.

He’s still searching for his exact right place on the high school gridiron at Rabun-Gap. It's also too early to tell where Bryson could potentially end up playing for the Tar Heels.

But his recruitment from Carolina is already beginning to heat up, as Bryson took campus visits to Chapel Hill last fall as a sophomore to see Mack Brown's program take on Minnesota and Duke.

He has also tendered offers from Charlotte, Duke, Miami, Minnesota, and Rutgers, but the Tar Heels are making a great impression on him early, could play a major factor down the road. Bryson spoke in depth about his early recruitment from Carolina with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: