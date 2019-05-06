TarHeelIllustrated.com

“Coach Gillespie offered me and it was a huge surprise,” the 6-foot-1, 205 pounder told THI . “I was there for a junior day last year, but I think coach Mack Brown and the rest of the staff are going to flip this program around.”

Carter, who is teammates with UNC 4-star wide receiver pledge Josh Downs, was shocked when Tar Heels running backs coach Robert Gillespie extended him a scholarship to play football for the Tar Heels.

Earlier last week, North Carolina went to a familiar high school in the Peach State to offer Barrett Carter , a class of 2021 linebacker from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA.

There is a lot for UNC to like about Carter and his versatility at the linebacker position.

“I play outside linebacker, what stands out about me is that I can play sideline to sideline and I have a good nose for the ball,” he said. “I can also cover a slot receiver if needed.”

So far, Carter has received offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Duke and UNC among others.

He is looking forward to visiting Chapel Hill soon and learn more about the football program.

“I definitely want to get up there for a visit to learn more about the program and most definitely I would love to see those facilities there,” he said.

Aside from his trip to UNC in the near future he’s hoping to also get to Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Duke and Auburn.