TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina hosted a bevy of prospects for its spring game earlier this month, among them was Mason Bundy, a class of 2021 offensive lineman from Fannin County High School in Blue Ridge, GA. Bundy (6-foot-6, 268 pounds) is in the early stages of the recruitment process, which has seen him make spring visits to UNC, Auburn, Georgia Tech and N.C. State all of which has expressed strong interest in evaluating him the summer. Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Bundy to talk about his UNC visit and what’s next. Here is the interview:



THI: How was your visit to UNC for the spring game?

Bundy: “I was into it. I really love UNC and what they’re becoming. I’m looking forward to the season.”

THI: What are your thoughts on Mack Brown and (OL) coach (Stacy) Searles? Bundy: “Mack Brown is a really cool man. He has stories and history. I was proud to get to meet him on my visit. Coach Searles is an awesome coach. I love his intensity and the relationship he has with his players.”

THI: I see this is your second visit this spring, what are your thoughts on the on the campus and facilities? Bundy: “The facilities rock. They’re getting new locker rooms which is pretty sweet. But they’re cafeteria is awesome and they’re weight room and strength coaches are really something.”



Thank you so much for the amazing visit to UNC today! @CoachMackBrown @SSearels @BluEyeSol looking forward to camp this summer #TarHeels pic.twitter.com/VhexWI8C3F — mason bundy (@MasonBundy) March 23, 2019

THI: Has the staff pinpointed what position on the offensive line they are evaluating you for? Bundy: “Offensive tackle. I’m just a prospect as of now. I’m going to their camp in June to hopefully impress them.”

THI: So, when you come to camp this summer, what are you hoping to show the staff? Bundy: “I’m hoping to impress the staff with talent. I’m working hard to make sure I put on the best show a high schooler can show. I want to show the staff a coachable player that doesn’t quit. I want those coaches to look back and say that guy never gave up. He left his all out there.”



Mason Bundy Highlights