Georgia OL Loved Plenty About Recent Visit
Tanner Bivins, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound offensive lineman from Wesleyan High School in Norcross, GA, was among the group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s emotional 28-25 win over Miami in the Tar Heels’ home opener.
Bivins didn’t was extremely positive about the experience he had on his visit.
“I loved the game the atmosphere was one of a kind,” he told THI. “I couldn’t have asked for a better game to attend. Before the game, we ate and interacted with the coaches. I talked to a number of coaches such as offensive line coach Stacy Searels and Sparky Woods.”
As an offensive lineman, it was important for the class of 2021 prospect to meet with and shadow Searels, getting more familiar with hi in the process.
“I love Coach Searels, he is my favorite coach I have met so far in my recruiting process,” Bivins said. “This was not the first time I have met Coach Searels. I talked with him on each of my four visits to UNC.”
The electric atmosphere around the UNC win over Miami resonated well with Bivins.
“My favorite part of the visit was the game,” he said. “It was one of the best college football games I’ve ever attended. I also really enjoyed getting to see the UNC coaching staff and catching up with them.
“I plan on going back to UNC on another visit in the future. I look forward to growing my relationships with both Coach (Mack) Brown and Coach Searels in the future.”
Thus far, Bivins currently has an offer in hand from South Carolina and Duke, Georgia and Maryland are showing regular interest. An offer from North Carolina, however, is somerhing he seeks.
“An offer from UNC would mean the world to me and my family,” he said. “I would put it among my top schools at the end of this process, it really feels like home.”