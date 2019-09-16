Tanner Bivins, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound offensive lineman from Wesleyan High School in Norcross, GA, was among the group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s emotional 28-25 win over Miami in the Tar Heels’ home opener.

Bivins didn’t was extremely positive about the experience he had on his visit.

“I loved the game the atmosphere was one of a kind,” he told THI. “I couldn’t have asked for a better game to attend. Before the game, we ate and interacted with the coaches. I talked to a number of coaches such as offensive line coach Stacy Searels and Sparky Woods.”

As an offensive lineman, it was important for the class of 2021 prospect to meet with and shadow Searels, getting more familiar with hi in the process.