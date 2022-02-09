Class of 2023 offensive lineman Paul Mubenga, who attends Buford (GA) High School, earned an offer from North Carolina on January 19. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder decided to visit Chapel Hill the next weekend on the Tar Heels' Junior Day.

Mubenga has been creeping up the schools' radars as his recruitment intensifies. Since the UNC, he has heard from Connecticut, East Carolina, Jackson State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Nebraska, and Murray State.

THI caught up with Mubenga to get the latest about his visit to Carolina: