ATLANTA - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 35-28 win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Center Parc Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 467 yards of offense but gave up 419 total yards to the Panthers.

Drake Maye was 19 of 24 with 254 yards with two touchdowns. Omarion Hampton ran 16 times for 110 yards with two second half touchdowns. to pace the offense.

UNC improved to 3-0 on the season while the Panthers fall to 0-2.