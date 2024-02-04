Jakiah Leftwich, a 6-foot-6 and 311-pound offensive lineman who previously played at Georgia Tech, has announced he is transferring to North Carolina.

Leftwich, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played in 17 games the last two seasons for the Yellow Jackets, starting eight times.

“This is home! Committed,” he said in his tweet.

He played 312 snaps this past fall, posting his best PFF grade in the opener versus Louisville. Leftwich played 73 snaps that night and graded out at 65.4. He did not get any offensive snaps in the Jackets’ win over UNC in late October.

Leftwich allowed one sack and 11 hurries this season getting all but seven snaps at right tackle. For the season, he earned a 48.7 grade, 47.2 in run blocking and 59.8 in pass blocking.