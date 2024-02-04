Georgia Tech OT Leftwich Transferring to UNC
Jakiah Leftwich, a 6-foot-6 and 311-pound offensive lineman who previously played at Georgia Tech, has announced he is transferring to North Carolina.
Leftwich, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played in 17 games the last two seasons for the Yellow Jackets, starting eight times.
“This is home! Committed,” he said in his tweet.
He played 312 snaps this past fall, posting his best PFF grade in the opener versus Louisville. Leftwich played 73 snaps that night and graded out at 65.4. He did not get any offensive snaps in the Jackets’ win over UNC in late October.
Leftwich allowed one sack and 11 hurries this season getting all but seven snaps at right tackle. For the season, he earned a 48.7 grade, 47.2 in run blocking and 59.8 in pass blocking.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Leftwich played 347 snaps, starting four of the 10 games in which he appeared. He earned 52.6 overall blocking grade, including 54.0 in run blocking and 46.7 in pass protection. All of his snaps came at right tackle.
A grad transfer, Leftwich is from Atlanta, where he played at Westlake High School. He committed to Georgia Tech in 2020 when new UNC defensive coordinator Geoff Collins was the head coach.
Leftwich is the ninth player to transfer to UNC in this cycle. He will enroll in Chapel Hill in the summer as a graduate student.