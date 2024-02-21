CHAPEL HILL - Georgia offensive line transfer Austin Blaske didn’t think he would end up in Chapel Hill after entering the transfer portal.

Before taking an official visit to North Carolina, his intentions were to remain in his home state and play for rival Georgia Tech.

Then, he stepped foot on campus.

“Honestly, before I came to visit here, I thought I was going to Georgia Tech,” said Blaske. “But then I came up here and visited and I fell in love with the place. I was like ‘I think this is where I’m gonna go.’

Blaske committed to UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive line coach Randy Clements the next day, the same day he graduated from the University of Georgia.

The graduate student spent three seasons in Athens, appearing in 15 games and helping the Bulldogs to two National Championships under Kirby Smart.

Blaske recorded action in a career-high nine games as a sophomore in 2022, but was limited to just three contests in 2023 after suffering an MCL injury in preseason camp.

Even before entering the portal and hearing from the UNC coaching staff, Blaske already had a strong connection to Chapel Hill, one that helped steer him towards the Tar Heels.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels spent three seasons on the North Carolina staff before departing for Athens in 2022. Searels, who served as Blaske’s position coach the last two years, joined Brown at Texas for three seasons from 2011-2013 and has coached under his guidance for a total of six years.

Blaske spoke with Searels about Brown and Clements, giving him even more confidence regarding his future with the Tar Heels.