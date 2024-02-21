Georgia Transfer Austin Blaske Excited For Unexpected Journey to UNC
CHAPEL HILL - Georgia offensive line transfer Austin Blaske didn’t think he would end up in Chapel Hill after entering the transfer portal.
Before taking an official visit to North Carolina, his intentions were to remain in his home state and play for rival Georgia Tech.
Then, he stepped foot on campus.
“Honestly, before I came to visit here, I thought I was going to Georgia Tech,” said Blaske. “But then I came up here and visited and I fell in love with the place. I was like ‘I think this is where I’m gonna go.’
Blaske committed to UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive line coach Randy Clements the next day, the same day he graduated from the University of Georgia.
The graduate student spent three seasons in Athens, appearing in 15 games and helping the Bulldogs to two National Championships under Kirby Smart.
Blaske recorded action in a career-high nine games as a sophomore in 2022, but was limited to just three contests in 2023 after suffering an MCL injury in preseason camp.
Even before entering the portal and hearing from the UNC coaching staff, Blaske already had a strong connection to Chapel Hill, one that helped steer him towards the Tar Heels.
Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels spent three seasons on the North Carolina staff before departing for Athens in 2022. Searels, who served as Blaske’s position coach the last two years, joined Brown at Texas for three seasons from 2011-2013 and has coached under his guidance for a total of six years.
Blaske spoke with Searels about Brown and Clements, giving him even more confidence regarding his future with the Tar Heels.
“I asked him about the place and asked him about Coach Clements because you know I don’t want to go somewhere that I’m not familiar with the coaching,” said Blaske. “He spoke really high of both [Brown and Clements] and that’s one thing that really sold me on this place because I trust his opinion.”
The former Bulldog arrived in Chapel Hill last month with two years of eligibility remaining, already taking on a leadership role. Blaske’s presence has earned praise from Mack Brown, as he looks to provide some stability on an offensive line that lost four starters.
Coming from a national powerhouse with a winning pedigree, Blaske wanted to have an immediate impact for North Carolina, but understands he has to earn it.
“We’re in the new era of college football where older guys are coming in and stepping into a role where they have to be leaders,” said Blaske. “But, I think there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it. You have to earn the respect of the guys and that’s what I’ve been striving for these first few weeks.”
That involves creating relationships and building chemistry with both the returning Tar Heels and the other fivewho join him from the portal.
Blaske referenced the recent NFL Playoffs as a chance to bond with his teammates and watch football.
But, as UNC faces a high-profile quarterback battle in camp, Blaske has traded in his pads for a putter in an effort to connect with transfer quarterback Max Johnson.
“He’s a great guy. He’s very competitive. We’ve been on the golf course and he hates to lose,” said Blaske. “From that, I know he’s going to be a great competitor on the field. I’m very excited to have him behind us this year, or Conner, whoever [wins the job]. I’m just excited to have him on the team.”
On the field, Blaske has been working with Johnson to get the feel of a left-handed quarterback. At Georgia, he blocked for the likes of Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck, two right-handed signal callers.
“I think by the time the season rolls around, we’re going to have a great relationship and be ready to go,” said Blaske.
With a majority of his experience coming at the guard position, Blaske expects to spend time at his natural spot, but he has also taken reps both under center and at tackle.
His focus is on making an impact wherever the Tar Heels need him the most.
“I can play whatever they need me to.”