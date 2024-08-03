CHAPEL HILL – The days of North Carolina’s cornerbacks playing way off the line of scrimmage might mostly be over.

Among the characteristics of first-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins’ approach is all-out aggressiveness, which includes an intent on disrupting passing routes and timing before receivers can even get into them.

Cornerbacks Marcus Allen and Alijah Huzzie say they’re in press coverage much of the time, and absolutely love it.

The intent is for corners to line up essentially at the line of scrimmage on the edge in front of the receivers they must cover. At the snap, they jam them and totally disrupt their plan on that snap.

“You can get the receivers off their landmark, which is the most important thing,” Allen said. “When a receiver releases, get him off his landmark and mess up the time with the QB… He doesn’t want us giving up any easy access throws.”

Those easy access throws were there with regularity last season, and it was cause for considerable consternation among the UNC fan base. If opponents didn’t blitz the Tar Heels with explosive plays, they chunked their way down the field, moving the chains so frequently that only nine teams in FBS allowed more first downs than Carolina.

The Collins way is to cause chaos, “mayhem,” as he calls it. Throw off the offense to where it’s almost backyard football, and allow athletes to take over and make plays. Constantly disrupt.