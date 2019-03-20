CHAPEL HILL – Mention Coby White’s name and what probably comes to mind for most people are his amazing ability at getting to the rim, how he can go off from the perimeter, his spunk on the court and his wild hair. To some, the ‘do may trump everything else. Ask his head coach and teammates, however, and earlier in their laundry list describing White is his defense and its importance in North Carolina’s gradual improvement on that end of the court. White’s a baller, many say, he’s also something else. “I think the defense starts on the ball, and that’s usually with the points guard, so Coby sets the tone defensively…,” senior guard Kenny Williams said. “Him being so versatile and him being – he’s a dog, Coby’s a dog. So, when the time comes, he’ll get up under you and make you work for everything that you get. And that just makes our whole defense better.” The 6-foot-5 freshman averages 16.3 points per game and has hit the 30-point mark three times, but he’s also been named UNC’s Defensive Player of the Game six times, most recently in UNC’s win at Wake Forest last month.

White's defensive growth has coincided with UNC's as a team.

Not winning in the eight games since isn’t a slight to White at all, as Garrison Brooks has taken the honor four times, Kenny Williams twice and Cam Johnson and Seventh Woods each earning the honor as well. Carolina’s defense has progressively gotten better over the course of the season, with White’s steady climb the main reason. “It’s been huge,” Luke Maye said about White’s defensive growth. “I think Coby’s done a great job of growing into his roll as a point guard and he’s made a lot better decisions and his play’s shown it. “And, defensively, the defense at Carolina starts with the point guard and picking up at half court and putting pressure on their offense. And I think he’s done a great job and he’s really grown a lot and I’m excited to see how well he plays in the NCAA Tournament.” The thing about White’s ascent is there’s not really a singular moment when UNC Coach Roy Williams saw the light go on. It’s been a steady process learned over time and experience. “I don’t think there’s been a turning point, he’s just gotten a little bit better and a little bit better and a little bit better,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “He’s got great feet and his size. But he doesn’t mind getting up into somebody, he’s just gotta be careful because he doesn’t want to pick up senseless fouls. “But I think he’s gotten better and better and better all year long in every phase.”

White's versatility defensively has been big for the Heels.