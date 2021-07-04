Hubert Davis took the initial live period trip of his tenure as the head coach of the University of North Carolina last weekend to the NEPSAC Showcase in Connecticut. There were hundreds of players and college coaches in attendance for the event, but there was one prospect that Davis was specifically there to see.

North Carolina was there along with coaches from Duke, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern, UCONN, Syracuse, Iowa, Michigan, and UCLA just to name a few to see Kyle Filipowski according to his high school coach, Mike Mannix.



