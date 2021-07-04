Getting The Lowdown On Kyle Filipowski And UNC
Hubert Davis took the initial live period trip of his tenure as the head coach of the University of North Carolina last weekend to the NEPSAC Showcase in Connecticut. There were hundreds of players and college coaches in attendance for the event, but there was one prospect that Davis was specifically there to see.
North Carolina was there along with coaches from Duke, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern, UCONN, Syracuse, Iowa, Michigan, and UCLA just to name a few to see Kyle Filipowski according to his high school coach, Mike Mannix.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news