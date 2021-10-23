Getting To Know Carolina's Hoops Opponents -Part I

UNC has 11 non-ACC games, but we will focus on 12 teams in this series, since the Heels will play one of two clubs in their second game at the Mohegan Sun in November. The series is broken into four parts, with three opponents featured in each segment. We will go in chronological order.

With North Carolina’s basketball season almost here, THI begins a series taking a healthy look at each of the Tar Heels’ nonconference opponents for the 2021-22 campaign.

Date: Nov. 9, Chapel Hill, NC

Head Coach: Tavaras Hardy (Entering year four with the program)

2020-21 Record: 6-11 overall, 4-10 Patriot League

2021 Postseason: Lost in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament to Colgate.

Returning Starters: Jaylin Andrews, 6-4, Sr. G (11.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG); Kenneth Jones, 6-0, Sr. PG (5.2 PPG, 1.9 APG, 1.6 RPG); Golden Dike, 6-10, Jr. F (7.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.2 APG) Cameron Spencer, 6-4, Jr. G (10.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3 APG, 46.7% from 3)

Other key returners: Alonso Faure, 6-10, So. F (5.2 ppg, 3.6 RPG)

Transfers: No transfers

Key stats: Last season, Loyola shot 46.5% FG; 30.6% from three; plus 3.9 rebounding margin, averaged 13 assists per game, with a -0.6 turnover margin.

Recently noteworthy: After only winning four games in the regular season, the Greyhounds upset two of the league's top four teams to advance to the conference championship game.

Most recent meeting: This will be the first meeting between the programs.

All-time series: This will be the first meeting between the programs.

Preseason projections: Patriot League coaches have voted the Greyhounds to finish eighth in a ten-team league.

Loyola's primary strengths: "The biggest strength of the team is probably the upperclassmen leadership. Kenneth Jones (senior), Jaylin Andrews (senior), Cam Spencer (junior), and Golden Dike (junior) have all bought into the vision. I saw when I was at practice they lead by example, pulling the young guys aside and having a teaching moment at times. I was also told by the staff this year the team has players who love to be in the gym practicing and getting up shots which hasn't always been the case in years past. Loyola has eight players who have never played a non-conference game because they are either freshman or sophomores (Loyola played a league-only schedule because of covid). Therefore, the guys who have been there before are key when going on the road in hostile environments such as UNC. Expect the guards to not make a lot of careless mistakes. Cam Spencer has almost a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio, and Kenneth is a smart player who has the ability to get open. He has made 40 3 pointers each of the past two seasons."- Ethan Hennessy, Happening Hoops.

Loyola's primary weaknesses: "An obvious weakness is figuring out where to get the production that came with an NBA first-round guy on a mid-major. However, a less obvious answer is probably free throw shooting. Loyola finished last out of all ten teams in the Patriot League in shooting at 60.4% from the line. While games did not necessarily have the final possession end at the charity stripe, it no doubt played an impact in results as the Greyhounds lost 7 of their 11 games by four points or fewer, including two triple-overtime defeats. Free Throw shooting is also something that is difficult to drastically change quickly, so expect them to still struggle, especially early in the season. Additionally, these shooting numbers came in empty gyms without fans in away arenas." – Ethan Hennessy, Happening Hoops.