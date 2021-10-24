Getting To Know Carolina's Hoops Opponents -Part II

With North Carolina’s basketball season almost here, THI begins a series taking a healthy look at each of the Tar Heels’ nonconference opponents for the 2021-22 campaign. UNC has 11 non-ACC games, but we will focus on 12 teams in this series, since the Heels will play one of two clubs in their second game at the Mohegan Sun in November. The series is broken into four parts, with three opponents featured in each segment. We will go in chronological order. Here is our first installment: Note: The three teams here are in the Hall of fame Tip=Off, which will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. UNC will open with Purdue and then play either Villanova or Tennessee on the second day of the event.

Purdue Boilermakers

Date: Nov. 20, Uncasville, CT Head coach: Matt Painter (Entering year 17 as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 18-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten 2021 Postseason: Lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to North Texas Returning starters: Trevion Willams, 6-10, Sr. G (15.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 apg); Mason Gillis, 6-6, So. F (5.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg); Eric Hunter, 6-4, Sr. G (8.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.8 apg); Brandon Newman, 6-5, So. G (8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.3 apg); Sasha Stefanovic, 6-5, Sr. G (9.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 apg) Other key returners: Jaden Ivey, 6-4, So. G (11.1 ppg,3.3rpg, 1.9 apg); Zach Edey, 7-4, So. C (8.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg); Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, Jr. G (4.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1 apg) Transfers: No transfers Possible impact freshmen: Caleb Furst,6-9, Fr. C (4-star prospect, No. 54 nationally, No. 7 C) Trey Kaufman, 6-8, Fr. F (4-star prospect, No. 41 nationally, No. 8 PF) Key stats: Last season, Purdue averaged 71 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field, and knocking down 7.2 threes per game. Keynotes: The Boilermakers will bring back 94.6 percent of their scoring and 88.2 percent of their rebounding from last season. Most recent meeting: Nov. 24, 1999 All-time series: UNC leads 2-0 Preseason projection: Purdue was picked to finish second in the Big Ten by the media, they also rank No.7 in the AP preseason poll. Purdue’s primary strength: “We return our top I think seven or eight scorers. We have some experience. Obviously, the thing that you want is experience, success in guys really pulling the rope all in the same direction.”- Head Coach Matt Painter Purdue’s primary weakness: Purdue hosts a number of quality big men on their roster. Finding ways to get them on the court at the same time has admittedly been a struggle for Painter. “You get two of the biggest guys on the court, they're anchored by the rim, a turnover happens, now you got to sprint to the other end. They're faster and running 80 feet, you're running 90 feet, I think we can all figure out how that ends. You can't have a lot of that.”- Head Coach Matt Painter

Villanova Wildcats

Date: Nov. 21, Uncasville, CT Head coach: Jay Wright (Entering 21st year as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 18-7 overall, 11-4 Big East 2021 Postseason: Lost in the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to Baylor Returning starters: Caleb Daniels, 6-4, Sr. G (9.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg); Collin Gillespie, 6-3, GR. G (14 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.6 apg) Jermaine Samuels, 6-7, Gr. F (12 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.5 apg) Other key returners: Justin Moore, 6-4, Jr. G (12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3 apg); Brandon Slater, 6-7, Sr. F (3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Bryan Antoine, 6-5, So. G (2.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg) Transfers: No transfers Possible impact freshmen: Nnanna Njoku, 6-9, Fr. C (4-star prospect, No.104 nationally, No. 16 C); Jordan Longino, 6-5, Fr. G (4-star prospect, No.45 nationally, No. 10 SG). Key stats: Last season the wildcats made an impressive 9 threes per game. They also shot 76.3% from the charity stripe, while dishing out 15 assists per game. Keynotes: The Wildcats return the core of a team that reached the Elite 8 last year. Replacing talented forward Jerimiah Robinson Earl will be an obstacle for Villanova to overcome. Most recent meeting: Apr. 4, 2016 All-time series: UNC leads 11-5 Preseason projection: Villanova was voted to win the Big East by the media. The Wildcats were also ranked No.4 in the AP preseason poll. Villanova's primary strength: "This could definitely be the most depth we've had in a long time. Depth is determined by how much experience you have. Young guys can provide depth, but it's not valuable depth. We have a chance to have valuable depth."- Head Coach Jay Wright Villanova's primary weakness: My concern about Villanova when Tournament time rolls around is that I see a group of good to very good players, but no transcendent — basically, NBA level — talents, especially among the bigs. No sand here, but not much granite, either. - Brad Martinez SB Nation

Tennessee Volunteers