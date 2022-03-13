North Carolina travels to Fort Worth, TX, this week to participate in the program's 52nd NCAA Tournament.

The No. 8 seed in the EAST Region, UNC’s quest for a seventh NCAA championship starts with a match-up against No. 9 seed Marquette. First, THI takes a look into the Golden Eagles and how they got here.

Marquette has made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 23 round of 32 appearances, 16 sweet sixteens, seven elite eights, and three final fours. The Golden Eagles were national runner-up once and have won one national championship.