Getting To Know Marquette
North Carolina travels to Fort Worth, TX, this week to participate in the program's 52nd NCAA Tournament.
The No. 8 seed in the EAST Region, UNC’s quest for a seventh NCAA championship starts with a match-up against No. 9 seed Marquette. First, THI takes a look into the Golden Eagles and how they got here.
Marquette has made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 23 round of 32 appearances, 16 sweet sixteens, seven elite eights, and three final fours. The Golden Eagles were national runner-up once and have won one national championship.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news