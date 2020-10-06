Another name came to the forefront of North Carolina Basketball recruiting over the weekend.

De'Ante Green tweeted on Friday that he was going to cut his list to ten schools, "so he can strengthen my relationship with these schools and coaches."

The following day he made that cut which included North Carolina along with Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

Green does not currently own an offer from the Tar Heels, but interest in him should not be a surprise. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who attends The Christ School in Arden, NC, is ranked in Rivals Top 100 at No. 85.

The Christ School has put out their fair share of big men over the past decade with Mason, Miles, and Marshall Plumlee, along with Justice Ajogbar, who is a freshman at Harvard. The Greenies also produced high school All-American Jalen Lecque who is currently in the Phoenix Suns organization.