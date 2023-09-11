North Carolina has not offered anybody yet in the Class of 2026, but that should not be the case for long. Rivals released its initial 2026 rankings early last week which should serve as a barometer for the Tar Heel fan base of future recruiting endeavors.

Of the new top-65, an even dozen received the coveted 5-star rating. Hubert Davis has offered seven of the current 15 five-stars in the 2025 class. He also has commitments from a pair of five-stars, Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, in the 2024 group.



In a nutshell, Davis and his staff are becoming more and more selective with who gets scholarship offers. They are now exclusively only offering the top prospects. That means the five-stars in the 2026 class are a great place to start, and an essential group to know for those wondering where Davis will strike once offers to the sophomores start going out. It should also be noted that a couple of these top players grew up huge Tar Heel fans which we will mention.