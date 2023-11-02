Getting to Know the Campbell Fighting Camels
North Carolina looks to get back into the win column on Saturday when the Campbell Fighting Camels head to Kenan Stadium for a noon kickoff.
This matchup will mark the first between these two programs. While Carolina is heavy favorites to win, the Camels come in with a 4-4 record and is a program used to playing the underdog role while also on the rise.
The Camels are led by senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who has thrown for 2,080 yards and has a 16-5 touchdown to interception ratio and a 73 percent completion percentage.
Get to know more about the Fighting Camels:
Campbell Football At A Glance
Head Coach: Mike Minter, a name that many in the Carolinas might recognize. Minter played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety for the Carolina Panthers. Under his leadership, the program has seen growth and a rise in competitiveness. As a player, Minter was a part of the 1994 and 1995 national championships at Nebraska. As a pro Minter started 141 of his 148 career games, recording over 800 career tackles and 17 interceptions. Minter’s football pedigree and name around the state adds a level of legitimacy to the Camels’ program.
Record (since 2008): 62-105
Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Founded: The football program was re-established in 2008 after a 58-year hiatus. It originally began in 1925 but with the ending of World War II and the start of the Korean conflict, Campbell dropped its varsity football program following the 1950 season.
*The program won a junior college national championship in 1932.
Program Growth: Starting essentially from scratch in 2008, Campbell initially competed as a non-scholarship program in the Pioneer Football League.
The Camels transitioned to offering scholarships and moved to the Big South Conference in 2018.
In 2023, Campbell joined the CAA, an impressive jump to go from no scholarship players in 2017 to joining arguably the best FCS conference in 2023.
Going into the competitive CAA, Minter felt a need to hit the transfer portal to upgrade his roster. Campbell bought in over 20 transfers, some from FBS programs including, LSU, Florida State, UCLA, N.C. State, Illinois, Tennessee and Penn State
“I feel good about the team we put together,” Minter said earlier this year. “This is the first time I’ve attacked the transfer portal heavily like I did.”
Stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium. This venue seats 5,500. While Barker-Lane Stadium has a limited capacity, the Camels have played in front of larger crowds during away games.
Some of their bigger matchups include East Carolina (43,036) and Jackson State (45,596), both
in the 2022 campaign. Prior to the ’22 season, Campbell had never played in front of more than 25,000 spectators.
NFL Camels?: Miami Dolphins rookie tight end Fayetteville, NC, native made the final 53-man roster this season, becoming the first Campbell player to make an NFL roster, speaking to the different caliber of player the program is getting.
Football Budget: According to the collegefactuals.com the football team had a budget of $5.1 million dollars in 2022.