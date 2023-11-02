North Carolina looks to get back into the win column on Saturday when the Campbell Fighting Camels head to Kenan Stadium for a noon kickoff. This matchup will mark the first between these two programs. While Carolina is heavy favorites to win, the Camels come in with a 4-4 record and is a program used to playing the underdog role while also on the rise. The Camels are led by senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who has thrown for 2,080 yards and has a 16-5 touchdown to interception ratio and a 73 percent completion percentage. Get to know more about the Fighting Camels:

Campbell Football At A Glance

Head Coach: Mike Minter, a name that many in the Carolinas might recognize. Minter played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety for the Carolina Panthers. Under his leadership, the program has seen growth and a rise in competitiveness. As a player, Minter was a part of the 1994 and 1995 national championships at Nebraska. As a pro Minter started 141 of his 148 career games, recording over 800 career tackles and 17 interceptions. Minter’s football pedigree and name around the state adds a level of legitimacy to the Camels’ program. Record (since 2008): 62-105 Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina. Founded: The football program was re-established in 2008 after a 58-year hiatus. It originally began in 1925 but with the ending of World War II and the start of the Korean conflict, Campbell dropped its varsity football program following the 1950 season. *The program won a junior college national championship in 1932.

Campbell University's football home, Barker-Lane Stadium, seats 5,500 spectators. (GoCamels.com)