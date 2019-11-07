CHAPEL HILL – Andrew Platek had fun Wednesday night. A lot of fun.

It was the kind of joy that had eluded him over his first two years at North Carolina. There were some moments as a freshman, but nothing quite like what he experienced in the Tar Heels’ season-opening 76-65 victory over Notre Dame at the Smith Center.

Now, Platek wasn’t unhappy at Carolina. He loves his teammates, a sentiment that has easily been reciprocated by them. He's all in with being a part of the iconic program and he loves winning, which the Heels did 55 times the last two seasons, including capturing last season's ACC regular season title.

But he wasn’t playing, especially last year. After averaging 7.5 minutes in all but one of UNC’s games as a freshman, Platek’s time on the floor decreased to 3.6 minutes and his production was cut in half to 1.1 points per contest. He was understandably frustrated, but he also knew opportunity was coming.

Carolina lost its top five scorers and only a few scholarship players with real experience were back. Platek was one of them, so he set out to make the most of the situation, and it appears he’s done just that.

“Only my family and the people closest to me know what I’ve been through these past two years and how hard I’ve worked to have this opportunity,” he said Wedneday night. “It’s been the hardest thing in my life, but I’m so grateful for every minute I’m able to play for coach and with these guys, I’m just so thankful.”

Roy Williams is probably thankful for the 26 minutes Platek gave him in this crucial opener. Platek scored eight points, including a big-time 3-pointer to give the Heels a four-point lead with 11:33 remaining in the contest. The 6-foot-3 junior guard added four rebounds and two assists to his final tally.