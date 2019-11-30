Gosnell, Boaz Talk Playoff Win & UNC
PILOT MOUNTAIN - East Surry defeated Mountain Island Charter, 26-14, to advance to the 1AA Western finals. North Carolina commits Jefferson Boaz and Stephen Gosnell led the Cardinals to the win. Bo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news