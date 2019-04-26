Christian Keeling, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Charleston Southern University, has committed as a graduate transfer to play at North Carolina, he announced Friday night.

Keeling, who has one year of eligibility remaining and can play right away as a graduate transfer, took an official visit to UNC Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and decided to commit shortly thereafter.

As a junior at Charleston Southern, which competes in the Big South Conference, Keeling averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Buccaneers. He shot 46.5 percent overall from the field, including 38 percent (81-for-213) from 3-point range.

This past season as a junior, Keeling scored 20 or more points 14 times, including a high game of 33 versus Middle Tennessee State. Against power conference opponents he scored 18 at Florida, 18 at Marquette, 25 at Clemson,