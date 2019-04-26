Grad Transfer SG Christian Keeling Commits
Christian Keeling, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Charleston Southern University, has committed as a graduate transfer to play at North Carolina, he announced Friday night.
Keeling, who has one year of eligibility remaining and can play right away as a graduate transfer, took an official visit to UNC Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and decided to commit shortly thereafter.
As a junior at Charleston Southern, which competes in the Big South Conference, Keeling averaged 18.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Buccaneers. He shot 46.5 percent overall from the field, including 38 percent (81-for-213) from 3-point range.
This past season as a junior, Keeling scored 20 or more points 14 times, including a high game of 33 versus Middle Tennessee State. Against power conference opponents he scored 18 at Florida, 18 at Marquette, 25 at Clemson,
As a sophomore, Keeling scored 20 or more points 12 times with a high game of 31 points at Radford. Versus CSU’s only power conference opponent, he scored 21 points at Florida State.
As a freshman, Keeling scored 20 or more points 10 times with a high game of 33 versus Radford. Versus power conference teams, he scored 16 points in his college debut at Florida State, four at Alabama, 19 at Georgia and 24 at Virginia Tech.
In total, Keeling has hit the 20-point mark or higher in 36 of the 93 games he’s played in college. He’s passed the 30-point mark three times.
According Keeling’s bio on csusports.com: Named 2015-16 Georgia Basketball Player of the Year by the Augusta Chronicle...Racked up a host of other accolades, including Sandy Spiels Georgia 3A Player of the Year, HoopSeen Georgia 3A Senior of the Year, and 1st Team All-State from those outlets as well as the Augusta Chronicle and the Atlanta Journal.
Keeling had also visited Clemson and Georgia Tech before heading to UNC.
Charleston Southern went 18-16 overall and 9-7 in the Big South this past season.
My mother always told me that if it is in your heart💙 then don’t keep it hidden. My family & I decided to announce my decision earlier! This is an honor and tribute to you Mama👸🏽You will always live through me🙏🏽— Christian Keeling (@BasktballPower) April 27, 2019
I Love You Mama😘 but with that being said..#BlueCollarKid pic.twitter.com/8SoHxtfBp9
Keeling Links...
*Charleston Southern 2018-19 Stats
*Charleston Southern 2018-19 Schedule/Results
*Keeling game-by-game stat lines
Christian Keeling, Do It For Mamma
Links TO CSU Games The Last Two Years...
Sophomore Year Vs. Presbyterian
Sophomore Year Vs. UNC-Asheville
Junior Year at Clemson (ACC Digital Highlights, Focus on Clemson)