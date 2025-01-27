Grass Returning to Kenan Stadium for 2025 Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Kenan Stadium is returning to its roots.

Beginning this week, Carolina Athletics will begin the process of converting UNC's football field back to natural grass. The footprint, which will include a synthetic turf perimeter, will mirror the look of Kenan Stadium's natural grass field from 2017-19.

The decision to convert back to grass was made in consultation with new Carolina Head Football Coach Bill Belichick – with the best experience for the program in mind.

"With our current turf reaching the end of its lifespan, the timing made sense to return Kenan Stadium to its natural grass roots," Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said. "Our staff takes great pride in maintaining a top-tier field that reflects the excellence of UNC Football, and we look forward to cheering on the team as it competes on a world-class natural grass surface next season."

Contractor Carolina Green, based in Indian Trail, N.C., will install 67,000 square feet of GameOnGrass® Tahoma sod as well as 36,000 square feet of a synthetic turf around the field's perimeter. The irrigation system will use reclaimed water, similar to other Carolina Athletics fields.

The project, which is being funded by The Rams Club, is expected to last 12 weeks.