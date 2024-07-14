CHAPEL HILL - For the past three years, North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray has been the face of the Tar Heel defense. Gray led UNC in tackles each of the last three seasons, earned two first-team All-ACC selections, and was a second-team All-American in 2022 and Butkus Award semifinalist in 2023.

Now, as Gray prepares to embark on his NFL career, first-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins and the Carolina defense are tasked with replacing the production and leadership of the All-American.

For the Tar Heels, that starts with senior linebacker Power Echols, who finished the 2023 season second on the team in tackles with 102 and as a third-team All-ACC selection. Echols has now played under three different defensive coordinators during his time in Chapel Hill, but believes the scheme under Collins will help not only his game, but the defense as a whole.

“For the most part, I feel like we’ve grown a lot,” said Echols. “Coach Collins allows us to play with a chip on our shoulder, play free, and play loose.”

Growth has been a common theme for Echols during his three seasons in Chapel Hill. From his sophomore campaign in 2022 to this past season, Echols’ PFF grade improved from 62.2 to 78.6, while his run defense grade jumped 24 points. He continues looking to get better.

“Improving each and every day, improving where my feet are, and improving each and every day in terms of scheme, in terms of technique, in terms of eye discipline,” he said. “And just bettering myself and improving my stock and improving myself.”

His improvement has garnered compliments from Collins, who when asked about the new voice of the defense, had an answer without hesitation.

“Power Echols,” Collins replied. “He’s awesome. He’s the one that breaks the defense down at the end of every meeting. He works so hard, he’s so driven, [and] he’s so focused.”

Echols even orchestrated a ‘Happy Birthday’ rendition for Collins in April, serving as the voice of the defense even off the field.