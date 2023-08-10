CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina senior linebacker cedric Gray was one of 51 players named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation's top linebacker.

Gray, a 2022 team captain and the William Fuller Defensive MVP, is coming off a season in which he led the nation with 145 tackles and 82 solo tackles. He also added a sack, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Last season, Gray recorded six double-digit tackle games and his 12 tackles for loss led the team.

Following the 2022 season, Gray was named a second-team All-American according to Sporting News and Pro Football Focus along with being named first-team All-ACC by the league and the Associated Press.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts, and journalists guides the selection process.