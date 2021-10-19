Gray Striding Forward As Each Game Passes

CHAPEL HILL – There is an evolutionary thing going on with Cedric Gary on the football field. Talented and smart, Gray was thrust into a starting role last month tasked with the responsibility of providing a semblance of balance to fellow inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel that current Minnesota Viking Chazz Surratt gave the last two seasons. But that wasn’t what Gray focused on in the spring, offseason, and fall camp in August. He was clearly behind Eugene Asante, whose 10-tackle performance versus Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl last January gave him a hold on that starting spot. But Asante struggled some opening the door for Gray, and the job has been his ever since. From no defensive snaps in North Carolina’s season-opening loss at Virginia Tech to the man of the hour Saturday evening, Gray’s ascent is certainly something worth tracking. “Every time Cedric plays, he gets better,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said, following his club’s 45-42 victory over Miami on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. “And he’s only played in like six games in his college career.” Gray played six snaps at linebacker last season, five of which came late in a rout of FCS member Western Carolina. He was well down the depth chart, but Khadry Jackson transferring and Surratt’s graduation bumped him up the ladder some. And when he got 16 snaps in a lopsided win over Georgia State, Gray showed the staff something. He popped in person and on film. And in game number three, a crucial contest against Virginia, Gray got his first start. He forced a fumble in the Tar Heels’ 59-39 win. And in Carolina’s escape act versus Miami, it was Gray more than anyone else on defense who embraced the program's “Be The One” slogan on the field.

Cedric Gray picked off two passes in UNC's win over Miami on Saturday. (Jacob Turner/THI)

His first interception of the day led to a field goal the Tar Heels badly needed a couple of hours later. And his second pick in the red zone ended Miami’s surge and quest for a comeback victory, giving the Heels the ball with six seconds remaining. “Gemmel had a great tip on the ball, and then we got our guys and Miami guys kind of tipping and fighting over it,” Gray modestly said. “And honestly, to be real with you, I was at the right place at the right time, just got close to the ball in and grabbed it. It fell right into my hands, so I mean that's really what happened there.” Gray isn’t going to pound his chest about anything. But his teammates will, especially Gemmel, who has taken on the role as football big-brother to Gray, teaching him everything he can. “There’s no surprise for me,” Gemmel said Saturday, when asked about Gray stepping up. “I’ve been working with Ced ever since he got here. I’ve seen how hard he works. I’ve seen how he wants to keep getting better and better every single day. “It’s a game like this where you come back and you think players they have such a good game that they’ll sit down and be really complacent, but Ced’s going to be right back in the film room… and back on Monday trying to keep getting better and better.” Gray finished the game with six tackles and a pass breakup as well. A 3-star wide receiver at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, he also played safety. The move to linebacker occurred when he arrived in Chapel Hill. So, the learning curve was rather steep, but it wasn’t an issue for Gray, as it appealed to his more cerebral nature.

Cedric Gray's teammates certainly appreciated his game-sealing play Saturday evening. (Jacib Turner/THI)