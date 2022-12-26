CHAPEL HILL – A history of legendary defensive players mark North Carolina’s football history. Historic Tar Heels date back to Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Dre’ Bly, and earlier. Cedric Gray may not be a generational player, but the numbers he is accumulating and his stock for the next level is growing so that he qualifies as one of UNC’s better defensive players from this era. He has recorded at least 13 tackles in six games this season for the 9-4 Tar Heels, including 16 against Virginia. The junior linebacker's 2022 season earned him a spot on the All-ACC first team and second-team Sporting News All-America teams. He is one of five UNC linebackers named to an All-America team since the program's inception. At this pace, if Gray continues to dominate next season, he will walk into the top 10 in UNC's career tackles, with Buddy Curry being UNC's all-time leader at 502. Gray’s 239 career tackles chase Donnie Miles' (320) and current Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holecomb's (327), who are 10th and 11th all-time, respectively. With one game remaining, as the Tar Heels face Oregon on Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Gray has 137 tackles, tops among all defensive players on Power 5 teams. He needs 10 more to climb into UNC’s single-season top-10 list, as Darrell Nicholson recorded 147 in 1979 for 10th on the list. Last season, UNC lost three out of seven games by a touchdown or less. This fall, however, the Tar Heels won six of 12 games by a touchdown or less. The biggest difference doesn’t show up in the stat book, but can be traced to the leadership of Gray. After the hiring of Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator in the spring, Gray knew his role as a returning starter would change not just because of his experience, but within the scheme.

UNC LB Cedric Gray (33) has recorded 137 tackles this season for the Tar Heels. (Kevin Roy/THI)

"I think the biggest thing now is becoming a leader now," Gray said. "Last year, I was looking up to Jermiah and Tomon. Just kind of stepping into one of those roles in being a leader." Chizik picked up on how special Gray was from the start of the offseason. "In spring practices, it became more evident because when you install anything new, you start seeing who catches on quickly and who needs more reps," Chizik said. Chizik was highly impressed in the offseason, but when the true grind of the campaign arrived, the 2010 National Coach of the Year recognized Gray’s unique abilities to rally teammates and inspire. "That's when it became very apparent early in the season," Chizik said. "No matter what the game plan was, no matter what we are seeing, he understands everything, he knows how to adapt and adjust, and he can get people lined up correctly." Gray takes pride in being considered an intelligent player and mental football gym rat. "I think I am a student of the game," Gray said. "I’m always one of those guys watching the film and figuring out what went wrong, what we could have done differently to get it resolved." UNC Coach Mack Brown preaches the importance of having a player-led team, and pushes for his clubs to take seriously the importance of self-accountability. With that, Gray has somewhat served as a coach on the field. Not just with the “ra ra” stuff, but how he carries himself, prepares, and deals with adversity and success. His teammates watch, and most usually follow.

As much as Cedric Gray racks up volumes of tackles, he is also a leader for the Tar Heels. (Kevin Roy/THI)

"Me and Thig (LB Coach Tommy Thigpen), we have a lot of conversations," Gray said. "Just about different things that can happen, different ways the offense can run the ball, how we can fit it, having complex conversations is just interesting. I like to have those conversations, I like to know what I am doing on the field, and I definitely take pride in that." It’s not just an off-field relationship with the coaches; with his teammates, Gray always has his captain’s hat on at all times. "Last year, we were letting little things slide, like missing lunch or not getting tutoring," he said. "I think as a leader, just holding it down on those things and having a standard, setting a standard that we will do this, be like this to be successful." In just 13 games, 10 TFL's are impressive, but add in three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five pass deflections. Gray is establishing his name in UNC’s football lore, and more is still to come. He carries all of the intangibles for a player to continue elevating his game, and for Gray that could hoist him into a realm similar to that of the historic Heels earlier noted. Chizik recognizes his defense captain is a cut above. "Just a real savvy, crafty player but his football IQ definitely separates him," Chizik said. "That's without me stating the obvious, he's physically gifted and talented. You can't be around the ball that much and not really have a great football IQ and good feel for the game. To me that is what separates him." How Gray is remembered 25 years down the road continues when the Tar Heels face the Ducks on a national stage on FOX. He is already quite accomplished, but more is coining for Cedric Gray.