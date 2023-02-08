WINSTON-SALEM – There is an age-old saying in sports, or anything skill-related that goes, ‘practice makes perfect.’

On the surface, that is an adage to live by, but it doesn’t always come to fruition, as North Carolina is finding out these days.

The Tar Heels had two of their best practices of the season Sunday and Monday, in between a narrow loss at Duke and a date at Wake Forest on Tuesday night. But their performance versus the Demon Deacons showed no correlation to the two days before, as the Heels fell 92-85 in a game that wasn’t nearly as competitive as the score indicates.

Two great practices led to one horrible performance, in which UNC trailed by 22 points at halftime, by as many as 26, and by 24 with less then 15 minutes remaining.

“Yeah, I don't know, that's what I don't get,” UNC senior forward Armando Bacot said following the loss at Joel Coliseum. “We had two good days of practices, and I thought no question we were going to come into this game and win. Then we get out there and it's like we are not communicating.

“I just feel like we are more worried about ourselves, and it’s discouraging because I want to win, that's why I came back; coaches want to win.”

As loose as the Heels appeared during warmups Tuesday, they tightened as soon as Wake began a game-changing 19-4 run to take a 24-9 lead. In spite of a late push by the Heels, the game was essentially over at that point. Yet, there was still time for Carolina to get back in the game before it was completely out of hand, but that required executing the plan and what was worked on in practice since falling at Duke.

But there was zero connection between that group and the one that took the floor Tuesday.