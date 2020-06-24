TarHeelIllustrated - Green Discusses Why He's Reclassiying To 2022

Green Discusses Why He's Reclassiying To 2022
Trevyon Green, a 3-star offensive tackle who attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, recently made a big decision in choosing to reclassify from the class of 2021 to the 2022.
Among the schools he’s been offered a scholarship is North Carolina, so clearly the UNC staff is monitoring this development.
“Well, first and for most I wanted to get my grades up, and then I wanted another year to develop and lose weight,” the 6-foot-7, 380-pounder told THI. “I’ve spoken with offensive line coach Stacey Searels and I’m building a friendly kind of relationship.”
The massive offensive lineman has been to Chapel Hill on various occasions, his last was this past February for a junior day for one of Carolina’s basketball win over Miami.
“I thought the campus was amazing and facilities were top notch and modern,” Green said.
As far as his offseason has gone, despite the ups and downs of restrictions in training, he’s continuing to stay motivated in order to accomplish his goal of staying in shape.
“Well, I’ve been eating healthy, losing weight, and running every day, plus I work out three days a week on agility and mobility,” Green said.
Green is unsure whether he will visit UNC in the near future.
“To be honest, I don’t know about visiting there yet, I’ve been to UNC multiple times so going again is less likely, and I would like to go to Boston College and Michigan State, and multiple others,” he said.
Other than the Tar Heels, he’s been offered by West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Boston College among others.