Green Ready for Much Larger Role Up Front this Fall
CHAPEL HILL - Trevyon Green logged 41 offensive snaps as a redshirt freshman last fall, with a season-high 15 reps coming in a blowout win over Campbell.
Now, as he enters his third season at North Carolina, the former 3-star recruit finds himself as a projected starter along the Tar Heels’ offensive line at right tackle.
“Ever since I started being on the blue team this spring, I’ve taken a bigger role [to] be more accountable toward people beside me,” said Green. “Last year, when I was a sophomore, I was [playing with the] second team. I was still learning and still trying to understand things.”
Green arrived in Chapel Hill as a raw talent, having dropped over 40 pounds after, at one point, weighing 410 pounds during his recruitment process.
He appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2022, where he played six snaps against Virginia Tech. Green witnessed improvement across his first season with the Tar Heels, but knew there was more work to be done.
“I got better but still wasn’t in that starting role,” said Green. “But this year, I’ve had to grow up a little bit and understand that people are counting on me, and that’s a great feeling.”
Green has improved during his limited time on the field, as his pass PFF blocking grade went from 74.9 to 76.3 from 2022 to last season.
Being an apprentice under the likes of Corey Gaynor and Spencer Rolland helped Green learn and adapt. Older, experienced linemen with plenty of wear on their tires were the ideal examples to watch.
“I’ve kind of took it upon myself to not copy them, but kind of mold my game to be something like them, but like myself at the same time,” said Green.
For the Prince George, VA, native that meant working and improving his game day in and day out, particularly his footwork and hands.
“My biggest thing is just everything, my hands, my feet, just overall being consistent,” said Green. “I think that was the biggest thing I wanted to work on, was being consistent.”
His consistency has led from being overlooked due to his weight to becoming an integral piece in the trenches for the Carolina offense.
The Tar Heels must replace the likes of Rolland and Gaynor and two other starters up front, and Green is ready to take that next step. There was a point in time, however, when he was skeptical of reaching this point.
“Freshman year, they tell you you’re young, you’ve got to learn everything. Obviously, I didn’t want to hear that. I was like, ‘I want to play as fast as possible,’” said Green. “But, [I had to] understand there was a process I had to go through. And last year, when I had injured my (pectoralis muscle) and hurt my knee a little, and I felt like, ‘man, I can never take a step forward.’ That’s when I felt like it was a roadblock that I couldn’t overcome.”
That roadblock turned into a learning moment, as Green went from a reserve on the offensive line to a future key contributor.
As North Carolina transitions into the post-Drake Maye era, Green will play a critical role in protecting whoever wins the quarterback battle in Chapel Hill between Max Johnson and Conner Harrell. And, as he’s gone from a recruit to a critical piece of the rotation, Green understands that he’s setting a standard as a starter.
“I learned that you’re the example. Everybody looks at you now,” said Green. “I kinda understand that I gotta grow up. I’m not that freshman, I’m not that sophomore anymore. Now, it’s me.”
He’s now the next man up in Chapel Hill, looking to take that next step.
It’s not just something that he’s wanted, but also something that he’s ready for.
“I’m ready. There have been hard days, but I’ve been waiting so long,” said Green. “Sitting on the sideline is not something I ever wanted to do, but it kind of humbled me a little bit and I understood that it’s a process.”
That process will likely lead him to his first career start on Aug. 29, as UNC takes on Minnesota.