CHAPEL HILL - Trevyon Green logged 41 offensive snaps as a redshirt freshman last fall, with a season-high 15 reps coming in a blowout win over Campbell.

Now, as he enters his third season at North Carolina, the former 3-star recruit finds himself as a projected starter along the Tar Heels’ offensive line at right tackle.

“Ever since I started being on the blue team this spring, I’ve taken a bigger role [to] be more accountable toward people beside me,” said Green. “Last year, when I was a sophomore, I was [playing with the] second team. I was still learning and still trying to understand things.”

Green arrived in Chapel Hill as a raw talent, having dropped over 40 pounds after, at one point, weighing 410 pounds during his recruitment process.

He appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2022, where he played six snaps against Virginia Tech. Green witnessed improvement across his first season with the Tar Heels, but knew there was more work to be done.

“I got better but still wasn’t in that starting role,” said Green. “But this year, I’ve had to grow up a little bit and understand that people are counting on me, and that’s a great feeling.”

Green has improved during his limited time on the field, as his pass PFF blocking grade went from 74.9 to 76.3 from 2022 to last season.

Being an apprentice under the likes of Corey Gaynor and Spencer Rolland helped Green learn and adapt. Older, experienced linemen with plenty of wear on their tires were the ideal examples to watch.

“I’ve kind of took it upon myself to not copy them, but kind of mold my game to be something like them, but like myself at the same time,” said Green.

For the Prince George, VA, native that meant working and improving his game day in and day out, particularly his footwork and hands.



