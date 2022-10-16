DURHAM – As confident as Antoine Green was that his apparent game-winning touchdown catch with 16 seconds left in North Carolina’s game at Duke on Saturday night was good, he and everyone inside Wallace Wade Stadium had to wait out a lengthy review by the officials.

The review actually lasted three minutes and twenty-four seconds, though it seemed like much longer than that. Much, much longer.

At stake was possibly the outcome of the Tar Heels-Blue Devils thriller, making the wait a nail-biting, heart-palpitating 204 seconds. It was long enough for Green to send a prayer, and for UNC Coach Mack Brown to get his offense ready to run another play if the call on the field, which was a touchdown, was reversed.

It wasn’t, and UNC won, 38-35, completing a nine-play, 74-yard drive that started with 2:09 remaining on the clock.

“Praying. For real,” Green replied, when asked what he was doing during the review. “I was talking with everybody on the sideline, and they were like, ‘touchdown, touchdown.’”

Yes, but no.

Reviews can be tricky, and don’t always go according to conventional wisdom. But once Green actually watched the replay, he was at ease.

“I looked up at the scoreboard screen one time to see the review, and I was like, ‘I don’t need to see it again,’” he said, smiling.