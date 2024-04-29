CHAPEL HILL – Trevyon Green has always been big.

At one time, he was even too big to play football. Now, imagine that.

Too big for football!

“At the time, I really didn’t understand that was an extremely big weight, because all my people told me, ‘you’re big. You’re big, that’s how you are,’” Green said, referring back to when he was in high school. “And once I started understanding that’s not regular, I had to make a change.”

The change didn’t come about as part of a personal revelation by Green. He got a pretty strong nudge from someone whom he respected greatly.

“It all kind of started during Covid,” green recalled. “I was in high school and I was like 410 pounds. Yeah, I was big. I had realized that for me to go to college, Mack Brown had asked me to lose some weight. He was like, ‘we love you, but we want you to lose some weight and we’ll see down the line.’

“I was like, ‘that’s great.’ So, during Covid, all I did was run. I did cardio. The gyms were closed down, so I all did was three miles a day, a thousand jump-ups a day. I did everything I could to lose weight. I lost about 40 (pounds) there.”

The North Carolina coach and his staff liked Green a lot. They saw a ton of potential, but it wasn’t ever going to happen on the field unless Green literally changed his life. But how would that be communicated to the teenager?

Few topics are more sensitive to discuss with someone than their weight. But as a head coach who saw opportunity for Green past his facade, Brown used his decades of experience to articulate to the young man without being offensive.

“You’ve got to balance being honest, and at the same time being fair,” Brown said. “And he said, ‘can I get a scholarship?’ And I said, ‘not at this size, and here’s why: you need to get healthier to get a scholarship, and especially here. You move good enough, you’re smart, you compete, you wanna come here. But to do that, you’re going to have to show us that you can get your weight down.’”

Green took those words seriously, lost weight, and showed Brown and the staff he was worth the risk of bringing into the program. But the process for Green wasn’t over.

Once he arrived, a new set of challenges met him regarding weight, lifestyle, and football readiness.