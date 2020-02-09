Dudley High School is one of the top programs in the state of North Carolina producing college football prospects, and the next in line may well be class of 2022 wide receiver Mehki Wall.

Wall, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound prospect, joined his high school teammate and big Tar Heel 4-star defensive lineman Payton Page in Chapel Hill to take part in North Carolina’s select junior day this past Saturday, an experience, he want forget.

“The visit was awesome,” the Greensboro native told THI. “The best parts was the good connection with the coaches, and the atmosphere was great and loved the campus.

“Wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway talked with me the most, he stressed how he liked my film and told me to keep working hard. I liked how he already knew about me and I was one of the ones hand-selected for this invite.”

Currently he holds a scholarship offer from Louisville with interest from several other programs.

Tar Heel Illustrated reached out to Wall to talk more about the trip and discuss his early thoughts on UNC.

Here is the rest of the interview:



