Greensboro WR Had 'Awesome' Time On Junior Day
Dudley High School is one of the top programs in the state of North Carolina producing college football prospects, and the next in line may well be class of 2022 wide receiver Mehki Wall.
Wall, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound prospect, joined his high school teammate and big Tar Heel 4-star defensive lineman Payton Page in Chapel Hill to take part in North Carolina’s select junior day this past Saturday, an experience, he want forget.
“The visit was awesome,” the Greensboro native told THI. “The best parts was the good connection with the coaches, and the atmosphere was great and loved the campus.
“Wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway talked with me the most, he stressed how he liked my film and told me to keep working hard. I liked how he already knew about me and I was one of the ones hand-selected for this invite.”
Currently he holds a scholarship offer from Louisville with interest from several other programs.
Tar Heel Illustrated reached out to Wall to talk more about the trip and discuss his early thoughts on UNC.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: What other players/recruits did you hang out the most with? Did UNC Signee and teammate Myles Murphy join you?
WALL: “Payton Page and the other guys. We just talked didn’t get many names. No, Myles wasn’t there.”
THI: Did you get to see the indoor facility, if so what did you think?
WALL: “Yes they gave a tour. It was very nice very state of the art. Coach Brown wants the best for the players, which I thought was amazing. They showed the improvements and what’s up and coming, the stadium was impressive as well.”
THI: What are your early thoughts on coach Brown and Galloway and their impact early on targeting in state recruits?
WALL: “I really felt good and being that it is early it gave me a great feeling to know I’m wanted! And the way Coach Brown talked about how it’s all about relationships and how he expects his coaches to treat the players was a plus. Coach Galloway gave reassurance of how in state schools have to look out for in state players.”
THI: What are some of the other schools recruiting you the hardest early in the recruiting process if any standout?
WALL: “Louisville was the first to offer back in October then I guess they want to make sure the numbers I’ve put up my freshman and sophomore year were for real.”