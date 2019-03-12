Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 20:47:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Greg Brown Raves About UNC

Iekzk15nhjp0r72apv86
Big-time 2020 SF Greg Brown spoke in-depth with THI about his three-day visit this past weekend to UNC.
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted seven 5-star recruits for the UNC versus Duke game last weekend. One of them was Texas superstar Greg Brown, one of the most athletic and ferocious prospects in...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}