On a very busy recruiting day, Hubert Davis made it abundantly clear that Gregory Jackson is a major priority.

Tuesday was the first day that college coaches could speak directly with Class of 2023 prospects. Davis not only exchanged greetings with the No. 20 ranked junior, he put his words into action and offered Jackson. That would be the only offer the Carolina coach extended for the day.

Jackson is a 6-foot-9 power forward who attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Just living in the region made the UNC offer a special one according his his father, Bishop Jackson.

"Oh yes sir. That's one of the premier of the Carolinas as far as college basketball. To get that was great, " Mr.Jackson exclaimed to Tar Heel Illustrated.