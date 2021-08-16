Grimes, Green Talk Temselves, Mindsets, 'Enter Sandman' & More

Below are video interviews of Grimes, a sophomore cornerback, and Green, a junior wide receiver, along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina players Tony Grimes and Antoine Green met with the media following Monday’s practice to field questions about themselves, their development, their position groups, “Enter Sandman” and more.

*Grimes was thrust into the lineup late in a win over Wake Forest last November and has held onto the spot ever since. He finished the season having played 317 snaps (14 tackles, one sack, one interception) on defense and is a likely starter at one of the corners this fall. What did he focus the most on in improving, not just in the offseason, but also during these first couple of weeks of fall camp?

“What I focused on mostly is route recognition, getting my football IQ much better on the field,” Grimes said. “The talent will take you far, but once you know football, once you know the IQ, the route combinations, where they’re lined up, when they’re gonna run this, that’s when you separate yourself.”





*Mack Brown said Sunday the staff has challenged the corners to not let so many deep balls get by them, some of which happened during Saturday’s scrimmage. But in what other ways has the staff challenged the corners to elevate their games to a level where it can help the Tar Heels reach their considerable goals?

“Make plays on the ball, that’s the one thing,” Grimes said. “That’s the one thing Coach (Dre’) Bly really critiques on and pushes, and Coach (Jay) Bateman and Coach Brown: When the ball is in the air, the DBs, we have to make a play on the ball, because that what changes the game.”





*Grimes is a known commodity now, though this time a year ago he was just a kid trying to find his way at UNC after arriving a year early. So how does he handle the challenge of being more the guy now entering the season expected to perform as an exceptionally high level?

“I take pride in it,” Grimes replied. “I know offensive coordinators are going to try to come at me, you know, a young Rude on the field. But, I embrace the challenge, honestly.”





*The Tar Heels don’t open their season at Virginia Tech for another 18 days, but they are occasionally turning their attention toward Blacksburg and all they will encounter in perhaps the best environment in the ACC. Part of that is that sometimes the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” is played during practice. It is the song famously used by the Hokies before they run out of the tunnel before home games at Lane Stadium.

Grimes, who is from Virginia and visited Virginia Tech, was asked about what it does for the players to hear that.

“It really gets us prepared, because we know Virginia Tech’s stadium is amazing, the atmosphere, the fans,” Grimes said. “So, we know they’re going to come out with energy, so we’re trying to get that feeling at practice, hearing that, getting it turnt up, getting ready to play the game.”