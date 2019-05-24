Note: Phenomenal video about Toe below this piece.



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – University of North Carolina junior wide receiver Rontavius ‘Toe’ Groves has been awarded the Muscle Milk Male Athlete of the Year award, presented by the Collegiate and Professional Sports Dietitians Association (CPSDA). This award recognizes one male and one female collegiate, Olympic, professional or tactical (military, police or fire) athlete whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of the sports dietitian, reflect dedication to sports nutrition. Groves was nominated by Director of Sports Nutrition Kelsee Gomes and the award was announced at the CPSDA’s annual conference on May 21. CPSDA members can nominate one or more athletes who represent the very best of performance nutrition:

Groves after his injury versus Duke in 2017. (THI)

· Used sports nutrition to help overcome a health or performance hurdle.

· Taught you nearly as much as they learned from you. · Inspired how you deliver sports nutrition to benefit others. · Impacted the sports nutrition culture of those around them. · Used sports nutrition as a turning point to meet performance goals. · Made a simple change (eating breakfast regularly, carrying a water bottle, improving sleep patterns) that resulted in improved performance. · Used a food-first approach while learning to wisely choose third-party tested dietary supplements.

Groves after practice in April. (THI)