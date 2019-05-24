Groves Awarded National Honor
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – University of North Carolina junior wide receiver Rontavius ‘Toe’ Groves has been awarded the Muscle Milk Male Athlete of the Year award, presented by the Collegiate and Professional Sports Dietitians Association (CPSDA).
This award recognizes one male and one female collegiate, Olympic, professional or tactical (military, police or fire) athlete whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of the sports dietitian, reflect dedication to sports nutrition. Groves was nominated by Director of Sports Nutrition Kelsee Gomes and the award was announced at the CPSDA’s annual conference on May 21.
CPSDA members can nominate one or more athletes who represent the very best of performance nutrition:
· Used sports nutrition to help overcome a health or performance hurdle.
· Taught you nearly as much as they learned from you.
· Inspired how you deliver sports nutrition to benefit others.
· Impacted the sports nutrition culture of those around them.
· Used sports nutrition as a turning point to meet performance goals.
· Made a simple change (eating breakfast regularly, carrying a water bottle, improving sleep patterns) that resulted in improved performance.
· Used a food-first approach while learning to wisely choose third-party tested dietary supplements.
Through a diligent regimen of high-protein, high-carbohydrate diet supplemented with high-calorie shakes, Groves has transformed his body from a 160-pound incoming freshman to a 187-pound junior. He took advantage of UNC’s nutrition program after suffering pattelar tendon injuries in the spring of his redshirt freshman season and during the 2017 campaign.
Groves, a communications major from Nashville, Tenn., returned for the 2018 season and appeared in nine games, tallying 10 receptions for 183 yards and a TD. His contribution is likely to increase and he is expected to play a major role in the new ‘Air Raid’ offense brought to North Carolina by offensive coordinator Phil Longo.
