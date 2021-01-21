TarHeelIllustrated - Halftime Pleasantries Fueled Second-Half Surge

CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps “Kumbaya” could become a halftime thing for North Carolina, given its affect on the Tar Heels in the second half of their 80-73 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Nestled in the bowels of the Smith Center sits UNC’s locker room, and what a tune the walls must have heard at halftime with the Tar Heels trailing 33-31 after one of their more lackluster first halves of the season.

Carolina Coach Roy Williams was ticked off. So much so his team did not even come out for the second-half warmup until less than a minute remained on the halftime clock. Only a few players got up a shot before the horn sounded, signaling it was time for the second half to start.

The result? A 12-0 run spurted Carolina to a 45-35 lead, and even though Wake kept it close by hitting a bunch of threes, the Heels (9-5, 4-3 ACC) were in control the rest of the way and secured the victory.

So, what did the Hall of Fame coach say during the intermission?

“Well, what we did is we got together in a circle and held hands and sang Kumbaya. That's what we did at halftime…,” Williams said, obviously joking. “But we talked about the mistakes that we've made, talked about challenging our big guys to get posted up lower to be more effective, be stronger…

“And we talked about the turnovers, so I think the biggest thing in the second half was our lack of turnovers.”

Okay, but there was more.

“He was frustrated with the way we came out, we didn't come out with any effort,” sophomore forward Armando Bacot said before pulling back the curtain some. “But honestly, it was (assistant) coach (Hubert) Davis, he gave us a touching speech at halftime just telling us they shouldn't have to come in every first half asking us why we're not playing with effort.